DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Donald Trump talked about the Midterm elections on Wednedsay morning and called out defeated Republican Rep. Mike Coffman in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

“On the other hand you had some who decided to, ‘Let’s stay away, let’s stay away.’ They did very poorly. I’m not sure whether I should be happy or sad but I feel just fine about it,” said Pres. Donald Trump. “Mike Coffman. Too bad, Mike.”

Coffman held on to his suburban Denver district for five terms, but lost his bid for re-election on Tuesday night.

Coffman said that resentment toward Mr.Trump and mistrust of the GOP’s immigration policies proved too much for him to win a sixth term.

Coffman lost to first-time Democratic candidate Jason Crow. It was one of at least two dozen seats the party took from the GOP and put the U.S. House in Democratic hands.

Trump discussed the election results at a White House press conference on Wednesday. He says Republicans “dramatically outperformed historical precedents.”