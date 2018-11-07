By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We’re about 6 weeks away from the first day of winter but it will feel every bit like winter across most of Colorado through the end of the week. Temperatures will stay about 15 degrees below normal in the metro area on Wednesday with highs struggling to reach the lower 40s. Even colder weather is expected on Thursday with Front Range temperatures not escaping the 30s.

In addition to the cold air, the jet stream in the upper atmosphere will continue to stream directly across northeast Colorado which should help cause snow showers to develop from late Wednesday through early Thursday. The snow will come in “bands” meaning accumulation will vary but some areas east of Limon and Fort Morgan could see up to 6 inches. Needless to say, travel could become difficult in far northeast Colorado Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Denver and the Front Range will stay mainly dry (and chilly!) through Thursday. Flurries or light snow showers are possible but nothing more than a trace of accumulation is expected.

It will also be a dry day in the mountains on Wednesday as three more ski areas open early for the season; Keystone, Breckenridge, and Eldora. Light snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday in the mountains but accumulation will be very minor.

Temperatures won’t return to near normal along the Front Range until Saturday and it will be very short lived before another cold front arrives Saturday night.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.