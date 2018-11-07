KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– Breckenridge, Keystone and Eldora Mountain opened to skiers and boarders on Wednesday morning. That’s earlier than each ski area anticipated opening for the 2018-2019 ski season.

“This will be my fourth first chair of the year,” said Nate Dogggg. “Wolf Creek, Loveland, A-Basin and now Keystone.”

Dogggg makes it a tradition to be the first chair at many ski areas across Colorado. This time, he slept in his Jeep in the Keystone parking lot to be the first in line.

Up to four feet of snow has fallen in the past week in parts of Colorado’s high country, totaling more than five feet so far this season.

This is the first early opening for Breckenridge and Keystone in nearly 10 years due to what the resorts claim are “incredible early season conditions.”

Both Keystone and Breckenridge ski areas were set to open Nov. 9 but opened Wednesday. Eldora Mountain opened Wednesday, nine days earlier than anticipated.