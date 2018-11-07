ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
Filed Under:Breckenridge, Eldora Mountain, Keystone, Skiing, Summit County

KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– Breckenridge, Keystone and Eldora Mountain opened to skiers and boarders on Wednesday morning. That’s earlier than each ski area anticipated opening for the 2018-2019 ski season.

“This will be my fourth first chair of the year,” said Nate Dogggg. “Wolf Creek, Loveland, A-Basin and now Keystone.”

opening day keystone breck frame 1539 Skiers, Boarders Celebrate Early Snow At Keystone

(credit: CBS)

Dogggg makes it a tradition to be the first chair at many ski areas across Colorado. This time, he slept in his Jeep in the Keystone parking lot to be the first in line.

opening day keystone breck frame 1157 Skiers, Boarders Celebrate Early Snow At Keystone

Nate Dogggg (credit: CBS)

Up to four feet of snow has fallen in the past week in parts of Colorado’s high country, totaling more than five feet so far this season.

opening day keystone breck frame 1752 Skiers, Boarders Celebrate Early Snow At Keystone

Keystone Ski Area (credit: CBS)

This is the first early opening for Breckenridge and Keystone in nearly 10 years due to what the resorts claim are “incredible early season conditions.”

opening day keystone breck frame 1460 Skiers, Boarders Celebrate Early Snow At Keystone

(credit: CBS)

Both Keystone and Breckenridge ski areas were set to open Nov. 9 but opened Wednesday. Eldora Mountain opened Wednesday, nine days earlier than anticipated.

