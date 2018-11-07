ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
DENVER (CBS4) – One of the more controversial members of the Trump administration, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, submitted his resignation on Wednesday. Sessions had an interesting history in Colorado with legalized marijuana.

gettyimages 1056069426 Former AG Sessions Created Firestorm In Colorado Over Pot Businesses

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces the creation of a new initiative to crack down on Chinese intelligence officials pilfering intellectual property from US corporations through hacking and espionage during a press conference at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, on November 1, 2018. (credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Sessions created a political firestorm in Colorado earlier this year when he revoked an Obama-era policy meant to protect legitimate marijuana businesses from federal prosecution. He relented after U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner stepped in.

Gardner had said pot legalization is a states’ rights issue.

western conservative summit 5sot frame 1040 Former AG Sessions Created Firestorm In Colorado Over Pot Businesses

Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Western Conservative Summit (credit: CBS)

Sessions Sessions headlined this year’s Western Conservative Summit in Denver in June where he focused on sanctuary cities.

