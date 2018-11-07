DENVER (CBS4) – One of the more controversial members of the Trump administration, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, submitted his resignation on Wednesday. Sessions had an interesting history in Colorado with legalized marijuana.

Sessions created a political firestorm in Colorado earlier this year when he revoked an Obama-era policy meant to protect legitimate marijuana businesses from federal prosecution. He relented after U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner stepped in.

Gardner had said pot legalization is a states’ rights issue.

Sessions Sessions headlined this year’s Western Conservative Summit in Denver in June where he focused on sanctuary cities.