(HOODLINE) – Looking for the best fitness options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and Hoodline statistics to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re looking to work out.

1. Transform Colorado

Topping the list is Transform Colorado. Located at 1840 15th St. in LoDo, it is the highest-rated fitness spot in Denver, boasting five stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp. According to its website, the studio uses the the Lagree Fitness method and offers a 45-minute, high energy workout that incorporates strength, balance, flexibility and resistance and cardio training. All fitness levels are welcome.

2. Kindness Yoga South Broadway

Next up is Kindness Yoga, situated at 1947 S. Broadway. The local chain has several studios in the area. This spot, located in a former industrial lumber warehouse, features two classrooms, showers and free parking nearby. With five stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

Visitors can expect a schedule packed with classes like Forrest Yoga, a heated, intensely physical and internally focused practice; Vinyasa Yoga, a flowing class that involves posture practice, guided visualizations, pranayama (breathwork), mantra and philosophical/metaphysical teachings; and Yoga Nidra, which begins with several minutes of gentle, meditative movement, with the majority of the practice experienced lying in Savasana. (Find the full schedule here.)

3. Yoga Pod

The Central Business District’s Yoga Pod, located at 1956 Lawrence St., Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it five stars out of 79 reviews. This chain also has several local outposts plus studios in Florida, Texas and Nevada.

The workout spot features a myriad of classes, including podBASICS to build intentional foundation, podFLOW 1 to progress onto vinyasa and podFLOW 2 for those ready for a challenge. Heated yoga and yin yoga are also available. (See here for more details.)

4. Fierce45

Fierce45, a gym and Pilates studio at 1208 W. 38th Ave. in Highland, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 72 Yelp reviews. Part of a regional chain, it offers a high-intensity, 45-minutes Pilates workout that incorporates slow, controlled, continuous tension, quick transitions and effective range of motion in order to burn through slow and fast twitch muscle fibers. (Find more details here.)

5. Easton Training Center

And then there’s Easton Training Center, an area favorite with five stars out of 66 reviews. The 10,000-square-foot facility has classes in Brazilian jiujitsu, muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing and fitness. Showers, locker rooms, women-only training sessions and classes for kids are also available.

Stop by the fitness chain’s location at 1304 S. Sante Fe Drive the next time the urge strikes.

Article provided by Hoodline.