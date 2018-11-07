(CBS) — President Donald Trump sparred with CNN reporter Jim Acosta and NBC reporter Peter Alexander during a post-election news conference Wednesday.

Trump became angry with Acosta when he wanted to continue questioning the president about the caravans making their way north through Mexico, and Mr. Trump wanted to end the questioning.

When Acosta asked about possible indictments related to the Russia investigation, Trump responded, “That’s enough. Put down the mic.”

An aide took the microphone from Acosta.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them,” Trump admonished Acosta. “You are a rude, terrible person, you shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

Alexander started to defend Acosta, saying, “I think that’s unfair,” but Trump cut him off and continued to address Acosta.

“You’re a very rude person,” Trump continued. “The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible… you shouldn’t treat people that way.”

“In Jim’s defense, I’ve traveled with him and watched him, he’s a diligent reporter who busts his butt for the rest of us,” Alexander said.

“I’m not a big fan of yours, either, to be honest… you aren’t the best,” Trump responded to Alexander.

Acosta stood up and attempted to continue questioning the president.

“Just sit down, please,” Trump said to Acosta. “When you report fake news, as CNN does a lot, you are an enemy of the people.”

Mr. Trump said he would like to see more “unity” and “peace” with the media. But he complained again about what he feels is the unfair coverage of his presidency, citing as an example that the three networks report very little on the booming economy.

You can watch the full news conference here.

CNN issued a statement after the news conference.

Related: ‘Too Bad, Mike’: Pres. Trump Calls Out Defeated Colorado Republican Congressman Coffman

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)