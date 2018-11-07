DENVER (CBS4)– Congresswoman Diana DeGette will run for a Democratic leadership position in Congress.

The Democrat, representing Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

DeGette, Chief Deputy Whip in the Democratic caucus for the last seven congresses, will pursue the Democratic Whip post as Democrats reclaim the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Our return to the majority was powered by women voters across the country, and we need to repay their trust by adding women to Democrats’ leadership team,” said DeGette. “As we add even more women to our ranks in Congress—largely because of Democratic candidates—our caucus should reflect this strength, including at the leadership table,” said DeGette in a statement.

“With a narrow majority and a diverse caucus, we need a whip with the skills and experience to build coalitions and win votes. The American people will be watching and holding us accountable for successfully moving our agenda on their behalf, and we cannot do so without securing a majority on the House floor. I have the background that the Democratic caucus needs for this job and at this moment.”

DeGette would be the first Democratic Member of Congress from the Mountain West in leadership and only the second woman to serve as Whip.