Colorado Department of Corrections, Sterling Correctional Facility

STERLING, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado prison is on lockdown after officials say four guards were assaulted and injured by inmates.

In a news release, the Colorado Department of Corrections said the assault happened Tuesday in the dining hall at the Sterling Correctional Facility and involved “multiple offenders.”

The Denver Post reports that the guards suffered facial fractures and punctured eardrums.

Department spokesman Mark Fairbairn said in the release that the guards were taken to the hospital.

He said the department won’t release any more information about the attack because it’s under investigation.

Several prisoners have been killed by other inmates at the prison on Colorado’s northeastern plains in recent years.

