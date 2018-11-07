BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Breckenridge, Keystone and Eldora Mountain opened to skiers and boarders on Wednesday morning. That’s earlier than each ski area anticipated opening for the 2018-2019 ski season.

Up to four feet of snow has fallen in the past week in parts of Colorado’s high country, totaling more than five feet so far this season.



This is the first early opening for Breckenridge and Keystone in nearly 10 years due to what the resorts claim are “incredible early season conditions.”

Both ski areas were set to open Nov. 9 but will open on Wednesday.

Eldora Mountain opened nine days earlier than anticipated.