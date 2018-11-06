GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Gilpin County woman pleaded guilty to falsely reporting being attacked by a bear at Golden Gate Canyon State Park. The false attack was reported on Sept. 19.

Julie Bosworth, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the class III misdemeanor and was sentenced to 20 hours of community service.

“False reports such as these are a hindrance to our already limited staff and resources as our time and efforts can be better utilized,” said Golden Gate Canyon State Park Manager Todd Farrow.

Officials say Bosworth was hiking with her dog at the time. There were no reports of any other injuries. Officers say they’ve searched one-to-two acres and found nothing. They also set out a bear trap.

She was cited on Oct. 9 after her clothes were tested for DNA. Results showed the DNA was from human and dog hair. The results also proved her injuries to her arms, legs and head were not from a bear.

“As an agency we investigate these to the fullest and we cannot and will not tolerate false reporting,” said Colorado Parks & Wildlife Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie. “If you do this, we are going to charge you.”