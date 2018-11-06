Filed Under:Election Day, Colorado Politics, Balance Of Power, Campaign 2018, Local TV, Midterm Election

DENVER (CBS4) – Amid the race for governor and other statewide officials in the 2018 midterm election, Coloradans also will vote in a handful of state races.

capitol State Races To Determine Balance Of Power In State Legislature

(credit: CBS)

Democrats already control the state House of Representatives, and if they take control of the state Senate, they would hold all the cards in the state legislature.

This body of government passes laws and regulations which impact resident’s everyday lives.

A race in Adams County and another in Jefferson County will decide the balance of power in the state legislature.

CBS4’s Political Specialist breaks down the significance of Colorado’s split-ticket voting history and two big statewide tax measures as well as the controversial Proposition 112 ballot measure.

