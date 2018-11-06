ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Politics, Election Day, Joe Neguse

DENVER (CBS4) – Democrat Joe Neguse has won the Colorado congressional seat being vacated by Democrat Jared Polis as he runs for governor.

neguse Neguse Becomes First African American In Colorado Congress

Joe Neguse (credit: cu.edu)

Neguse on Tuesday defeated Republican Peter Yu in the 2nd Congressional District that includes Boulder, Fort Collins and parts of north-central Colorado.

Neguse becomes Colorado’s first African-American member of Congress. He is the son of immigrants from the African country of Eritrea.

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

Neguse is an attorney, co-founder of a voter registration group and a former regent of the University of Colorado.

ELECTION RESULTS: See The Complete Colorado 2018 General Election Results

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s