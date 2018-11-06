DENVER (CBS4) – Democrat Joe Neguse has won the Colorado congressional seat being vacated by Democrat Jared Polis as he runs for governor.

Neguse on Tuesday defeated Republican Peter Yu in the 2nd Congressional District that includes Boulder, Fort Collins and parts of north-central Colorado.

Neguse becomes Colorado’s first African-American member of Congress. He is the son of immigrants from the African country of Eritrea.

Neguse is an attorney, co-founder of a voter registration group and a former regent of the University of Colorado.

