Filed Under:Balance Of Power, Campaign 2018, Colorado Politics, Election Day, Local TV, Midterm Election

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado voters face 13 ballot measures and the election of a new governor, new attorney general and new treasurer in the 2018 midterm November election. This election may determine how much of a swing state Colorado will be heading into 2020.

Coloradans tend to vote a split ticket, meaning choosing Democrats for some races and Republicans for others. The last time voters elected a governor and attorney general of the same party was 1978.

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd covers these issues and more which could change the landscape of Colorado politics.

RELATED: Campaign 2018 Coverage

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s