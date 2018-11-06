DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado voters face 13 ballot measures and the election of a new governor, new attorney general and new treasurer in the 2018 midterm November election. This election may determine how much of a swing state Colorado will be heading into 2020.

Coloradans tend to vote a split ticket, meaning choosing Democrats for some races and Republicans for others. The last time voters elected a governor and attorney general of the same party was 1978.

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd covers these issues and more which could change the landscape of Colorado politics.

RELATED: Campaign 2018 Coverage