  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Light snow will continue at times in the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday while Denver and the Front Range stay mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the metro area will top out near 50° which is slightly below normal for Election Day.

The snow in the high country won’t amount to much. Up to 2 inches are possible for the mountains of Summit County and the I-70 corridor above Georgetown. Meanwhile wind gusts up to 30 mph will cause more blowing snow through the day over the higher passes causing limited visibility.

A cold front in South Dakota Tuesday morning will move southwest into Colorado late in the day causing even cooler weather to settle in for Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s and then Thursday with highs in the upper 30s in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. There is not much moisture available with the front but light snow is possible along the urban corridor Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Any accumulation should stay under 1 inch.

Sunny and gradually warmer weather will return for Friday and especially Saturday when highs will return to the mid 50s.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: A Cool, Mainly Dry Election Day

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: A Cool, Mainly Dry Election Day

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s