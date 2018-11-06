By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Light snow will continue at times in the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday while Denver and the Front Range stay mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the metro area will top out near 50° which is slightly below normal for Election Day.

The snow in the high country won’t amount to much. Up to 2 inches are possible for the mountains of Summit County and the I-70 corridor above Georgetown. Meanwhile wind gusts up to 30 mph will cause more blowing snow through the day over the higher passes causing limited visibility.

A cold front in South Dakota Tuesday morning will move southwest into Colorado late in the day causing even cooler weather to settle in for Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s and then Thursday with highs in the upper 30s in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. There is not much moisture available with the front but light snow is possible along the urban corridor Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Any accumulation should stay under 1 inch.

Sunny and gradually warmer weather will return for Friday and especially Saturday when highs will return to the mid 50s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.