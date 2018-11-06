BREAKING NEWSChris Watts reaches plea deal in murder case to avoid death penalty
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s Election Day, and the final political ad of Campaign 2018 on CBS4 is scheduled to air at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

political ads Last Political Ad Of Campaign 2018 Airs On CBS4

(credit: CBS)

“I will be so happy not to hear these political ads,” wrote Colorado resident Matt Dollar on Twitter in response when CBS4 News Director Tim Wieland broke the news on Twitter Tuesday morning.

In Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, the race between incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Coffman and Democratic challenger Jason Crow made history for being the most expensive Colorado Congressional race ever. Nearly $23 million was spent in 2018, according to CBS4’s election partner The Colorado Sun. More than $70 million overall was spent on ads in the primary and the general election.

