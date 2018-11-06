DENVER (CBS4) – It’s Election Day, and the final political ad of Campaign 2018 on CBS4 is scheduled to air at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

“I will be so happy not to hear these political ads,” wrote Colorado resident Matt Dollar on Twitter in response when CBS4 News Director Tim Wieland broke the news on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The final political ad of Campaign 2018 on @CBSDenver is scheduled to air at 4:20pm today. #copolitics — Tim Wieland (@CBS4Tim) November 6, 2018

In Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, the race between incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Coffman and Democratic challenger Jason Crow made history for being the most expensive Colorado Congressional race ever. Nearly $23 million was spent in 2018, according to CBS4’s election partner The Colorado Sun. More than $70 million overall was spent on ads in the primary and the general election.

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018