DENVER (AP) – Colorado Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn has been re-elected to Congress.

Lamborn defeated Democrat Stephany Rose Spaulding on Tuesday to win a seventh term. His 5th Congressional District is centered in Colorado Springs and is heavily Republican.

Lamborn’s political career almost ended in April when the Colorado Supreme Court ruled he couldn’t appear on the Republican primary ballot for technical reasons.

ELECTION RESULTS: See The Complete Colorado 2018 General Election Results

A federal judge quickly allowed Lamborn back on the ballot, and he won the GOP primary.

Spaulding is an associate professor of women’s and ethnic studies at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, and senior pastor at the city’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)