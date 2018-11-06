ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Politics, Doug Lamborn, Election Day, Local TV

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn has been re-elected to Congress.

Lamborn defeated Democrat Stephany Rose Spaulding on Tuesday to win a seventh term. His 5th Congressional District is centered in Colorado Springs and is heavily Republican.

lamborn ballot 12vo frame 0 Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn Re Elected To Congressional District 5

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Lamborn’s political career almost ended in April when the Colorado Supreme Court ruled he couldn’t appear on the Republican primary ballot for technical reasons.

ELECTION RESULTS: See The Complete Colorado 2018 General Election Results

A federal judge quickly allowed Lamborn back on the ballot, and he won the GOP primary.

Spaulding is an associate professor of women’s and ethnic studies at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, and senior pastor at the city’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s