JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two deputies made friends with a wild turkey they encountered on… wait for it… North Turkey Creek Road.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Fischer called to the bird who was immediately smitten with the deputies.

The 25-pound bird followed the pair back to their patrol cars, despite the deputies trying to shoo the bird away with their batons.

We don't want to ruffle any feathers, but this body cam video of an amorous turkey trying to become BFFs with our deputies may be the best thing you see today #SwornToProtectHonoredToServeHumanOrFowl #DeputyTom pic.twitter.com/JlACCIrCSU — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 6, 2018

Eventually, the turkey let the deputies continue on their way.