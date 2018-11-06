  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Ballots, Campaign 2018, Election Day, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Voters heading to the polls to cast their ballots in Colorado have different reasons for wanting to vote in person.

In Colorado, every registered voter receives a ballot in the mail which can be returned by mail (although it’s too late to mail the ballots now) or dropped off at ballot drop-off boxes or at polling places across the state.

denver election division lu4 712am frame 7792 Despite Mail In Ballots, Some Voters Find Allure In Casting Ballot In Person

(credit: CBS)

“I just prefer going through the motions of doing the actual casting in person. I think that for me, it’s a little bit more exciting than filling out a piece of paper at home and turning it in,” said voter John O’Brien.

denver election division lu4 712am frame 5525 Despite Mail In Ballots, Some Voters Find Allure In Casting Ballot In Person

(credit: CBS)

Some voters lined up outside their polling places early Tuesday morning to cast their ballot in person.

denver election division lu4 712am frame 35985 Despite Mail In Ballots, Some Voters Find Allure In Casting Ballot In Person

(credit: CBS)

“The reason why is, I want to express this is my first time of voting in Denver, Colorado. I want to experience what happens in the polling stations, too,” said voter Victoria Emmanuel.

colorado votes ec raw 01 concatenated 081335 frame 39484 Despite Mail In Ballots, Some Voters Find Allure In Casting Ballot In Person

Victoria Emmanuel (credit: CBS)

“The experience is very, very exciting. It is beautiful. Downtown Denver is beautiful. The people coming to vote, they smile and they’re excited and the excitement is I was able to talk to the polling agent,” said voter Michael Sheriff.

denver election division lu4 712am frame 422 Despite Mail In Ballots, Some Voters Find Allure In Casting Ballot In Person

(credit: CBS)

Colorado voters are deciding races for governor and seven U.S. House seats as well as 13 statewide ballot questions in this year’s midterm election.

denver election division lu4 712am frame 40286 Despite Mail In Ballots, Some Voters Find Allure In Casting Ballot In Person

(credit: CBS)

One statewide measure would severely restrict where new oil and gas wells can be drilled. Another would raise income tax rates to fund public education. Two competing measures address transportation.

For any voting questions, visit govotecolorado.com.

denver election division lu4 712am frame 55538 Despite Mail In Ballots, Some Voters Find Allure In Casting Ballot In Person

(credit: CBS)

Completed ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of the many 24/7 boxes around town.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time.

