DENVER (CBS4)– Voters heading to the polls to cast their ballots in Colorado have different reasons for wanting to vote in person.

In Colorado, every registered voter receives a ballot in the mail which can be returned by mail (although it’s too late to mail the ballots now) or dropped off at ballot drop-off boxes or at polling places across the state.

“I just prefer going through the motions of doing the actual casting in person. I think that for me, it’s a little bit more exciting than filling out a piece of paper at home and turning it in,” said voter John O’Brien.

Some voters lined up outside their polling places early Tuesday morning to cast their ballot in person.

“The reason why is, I want to express this is my first time of voting in Denver, Colorado. I want to experience what happens in the polling stations, too,” said voter Victoria Emmanuel.

“The experience is very, very exciting. It is beautiful. Downtown Denver is beautiful. The people coming to vote, they smile and they’re excited and the excitement is I was able to talk to the polling agent,” said voter Michael Sheriff.

Colorado voters are deciding races for governor and seven U.S. House seats as well as 13 statewide ballot questions in this year’s midterm election.

One statewide measure would severely restrict where new oil and gas wells can be drilled. Another would raise income tax rates to fund public education. Two competing measures address transportation.

For any voting questions, visit govotecolorado.com.

Completed ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of the many 24/7 boxes around town.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time.