By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s Election Day and so far more Democrats than Republicans have voted in Colorado. More women than men have also returned ballots as of Tuesday morning, with nearly 72,000 more ballots attributed to women than men.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 625,650 Democrats had cast ballots compared to 618,922 Republicans in Colorado with 584,560 ballots attributed to unaffiliated voters.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno, “We have seen a record number of people voting with 61 percent of Republicans who have voted and 59 percent of Democrats who have voted. This morning already 1.8 million Coloradans have turned in their ballots.

Williams says unaffiliated voters make up 44 percent of the vote.

The Secretary of State’s Office still is still waiting on people 40 and younger to turn in their ballots. This segment of the population makes up 25 percent of the vote.

Williams reminds folks they have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to vote. He says bring a driver’s license or bill with your name and address on it to help speed things along at the voting sites.

“Turn in your ballot because your vote could be the one who makes the difference.”

For any voting questions, visit govotecolorado.com.

Completed ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of the many 24/7 boxes around town.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time.

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.