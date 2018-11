DENVER (AP) – Colorado Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette has won re-election to her 12th congressional term.

DeGette defeated Republican businessman Casper Stockholm on Tuesday in Colorado’s liberal 1st Congressional District, centered in Denver.

DeGette was first elected to Congress in 1996. She previously was a state lawmaker.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)