DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man wanted in a carjacking and kidnapping that happened last week.

Investigators say about 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 1300 block of West Colfax Avenue.

The suspect forced the victim to drive around at knife point. He also had a long metal bar and a gun.

The suspect exited the vehicle at the Starbucks located at West Colfax Avenue and North Lipan Street about 6 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s, 5-foot-7, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to stay away and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.