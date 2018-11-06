BREAKING NEWSChris Watts reaches plea deal in murder case to avoid death penalty
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carjacking, Crime Stoppers, Denver Police, Local TV, West Colfax Avenue

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man wanted in a carjacking and kidnapping that happened last week.

Investigators say about 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 1300 block of West Colfax Avenue.

The suspect forced the victim to drive around at knife point. He also had a long metal bar and a gun.

carjacking suspects Police Search For Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect

(credit: Denver Police)

The suspect exited the vehicle at the Starbucks located at West Colfax Avenue and North Lipan Street about 6 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s, 5-foot-7, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to stay away and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s