DENVER (CBS4) – A quarter percent hike to Denver’s city sales tax has been approved by Denver voters. Ballot measure 2A will use the new revenue generated by the tax to invest in Denver parks.

It was approved by a margin of approximately 60 percent to 40 percent.

For the average spender, the tax hike ends up being about $3 more per month. Over time, the sales tax increase would generate an additional $45 million for the city.

2A means more money will be spent improving and maintaining current parks, protecting wildlife and ensuring every resident has a park nearby – preferably within a 10-minute walk. The backlog for Denver park repairs is currently more than $127 million.

Prior to the election, Denver’s sales tax was lower than average compared to surrounding metro area cities.

Denver now joins every Front Range county, all which have a dedicated fund for parks, trails and open space.

