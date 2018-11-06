ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
Filed Under:2A, Campaign 2018, Denver Parks And Recreation, Local TV, Sales Tax Increase

DENVER (CBS4) – A quarter percent hike to Denver’s city sales tax has been approved by Denver voters. Ballot measure 2A will use the new revenue generated by the tax to invest in Denver parks.

denver parks 2a 12vo2 frame 1031 Denver Voters Approve Parks Funding Measure 2A

(credit: CBS)

It was approved by a margin of approximately 60 percent to 40 percent.

For the average spender, the tax hike ends up being about $3 more per month. Over time, the sales tax increase would generate an additional $45 million for the city.

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

2A means more money will be spent improving and maintaining current parks, protecting wildlife and ensuring every resident has a park nearby – preferably within a 10-minute walk. The backlog for Denver park repairs is currently more than $127 million.

Prior to the election, Denver’s sales tax was lower than average compared to surrounding metro area cities.

Denver now joins every Front Range county, all which have a dedicated fund for parks, trails and open space.

ELECTION RESULTS: See The Complete Colorado 2018 General Election Results

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s