DENVER (AP) – Colorado Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter has won a seventh term in Congress.

Perlmutter defeated Republican Mark Barrington on Tuesday in the 7th Congressional District that encompasses Denver’s western and northern suburbs.

Last year, Perlmutter entered Colorado’s Democratic race for governor, saying he could do more for the state in the governor’s seat than in Washington.

He abandoned that bid after fellow Rep. Jared Polis entered the race. Polis is independently wealthy and self-financed his campaign against Republican Walker Stapleton.

Perlmutter initially said it’d be unfair to run for re-election to Congress since three other Democratic politicians were already competing for his seat. He later reversed himself.

