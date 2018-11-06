DENVER (CBS4) – Ballot measures have passed in Colorado that are aimed at ending gerrymandering. Amendments Y and Z change the state’s redistricting process so it’s less partisan and create more competitive districts.

Amendments Y and Z passed by large margins. Both amendments needed at least 55 percent of voter’s support to be approved.

ELECTION RESULTS: See The Complete Colorado 2018 General Election Results

Last month former Republican California governor and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger joined Democrat Gov. John Hickenlooper to show support for the measures, which will create a 12-person commission responsible for approving district maps for Colorado’s congressional districts. Right now, lawmakers draw the districts.

The state currently has seven districts but after the 2020 Census, we’re slated to gain an eighth.

Thank you, Colorado and @hickforco for such a warm welcome. Vote Yes on Y and Z and let’s #terminategerrymandering! pic.twitter.com/lOugKMj2E3 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 20, 2018

The commission will consist of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters and the members would be appointed by independent commissioners.

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

Independent, non-politician Kent Thiry worked with both parties to get the measures through the state legislature and to the voters. He said his goal was to make sure Coloradans are represented fairly in elections during tense political times.

Missouri, Michigan and Utah are also seeking to reform their processes with redistricting measures on the ballot on Tuesday.