DENVER (CBS4)– It’s Election Day and so far more Democrats than Republicans have voted in Colorado. More ballots have been returned so far this midterm election than in the 2014 election.

More women than men have also returned ballots on Tuesday, with almost 75,000 more ballots attributed to women than men.

For the record, CO has surpassed total turnout from the 2014 election, which was 2,051,591. #COpolitics https://t.co/ZybhymzHJL — Lynn Bartels (@lynn_bartels) November 6, 2018

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 709,301 Democrats had cast ballots compared to 700,697 Republicans in Colorado with 693,669 ballots attributed to unaffiliated voters.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, more than two million voters had returned ballots in Colorado.

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

Colorado ranks number one in the nation in voter registration, with 90 percent of eligible Coloradans registered. The state regularly ranks in the Top 5 in voter turnout.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams told CBS4’s Britt Moreno just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, “We have seen a record number of people voting with 61 percent of Republicans who have voted and 59 percent of Democrats who have voted. This morning already 1.8 million Coloradans have turned in their ballots.”

Williams says unaffiliated voters made up 44 percent of the vote.

The Secretary of State’s Office still is still waiting on people 40 and younger to turn in their ballots. This segment of the population makes up 25 percent of the vote.

Williams reminds folks they have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to vote. He says bring a driver’s license or bill with your name and address on it to help speed things along at the voting sites.

“Turn in your ballot because your vote could be the one who makes the difference.”

For any voting questions, visit govotecolorado.com.

Completed ballots can be dropped off at one of the many 24/7 boxes around town.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time.