GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A status hearing for Chris Watts, the Frederick man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters, is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Weld County Court.

gettyimages 1020908332 Murder Suspect Chris Watts To Appear In Court After Deaths Of Wife, Children

GREELEY, CO – AUGUST 21: Christopher Watts is in court for his arraignment hearing at the Weld County Courthouse on August 21, 2018 in Greeley, Colorado. Watts faces nine charges, including several counts of first-degree murder of his wife and his two young daughters. (Photo by RJ Sangosti – Pool/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Watts would appear on Election Day, Nov. 6, instead of the previously scheduled Nov. 19 court date.

bella celeste shanann watts 2 Murder Suspect Chris Watts To Appear In Court After Deaths Of Wife, Children

Bella, Celeste and Shanann Watts (credit CBS)

The District Attorney’s Office did not release why the status hearing was moved to an earlier date.

Watts, 33, remains in custody in the Weld County Jail.

Police arrested him in connection with the disappearances of his wife, Shanann Watts, and his daughters Bella and Celeste.

copter tuesday am2 1052am anadorko oil tanks frame 51134 Murder Suspect Chris Watts To Appear In Court After Deaths Of Wife, Children

Copter4 flew over the Anadarko site on Tuesday (credit: CBS)

All three were located on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, Watts’ former employer. The girls’ bodies were found in oil barrels and Shanann’s body was located in a shallow grave nearby.

He is facing murder charges in their deaths.

