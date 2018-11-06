GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Chris Watts and his attorneys have reached a plea deal in highly-watched murder case out of Frederick. Watts is accused of killing his wife, Shanann, and his two young daughters, Bella and Celeste.

Shanann was pregnant with their third child, a boy.

Watts reached a plea deal Tuesday afternoon to avoid the death penalty. He pleaded guilty to all nine charges against him.

On Aug. 20, he was formally charged with five counts of murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

The district attorney eliminated the death penalty from consideration in exchange for pleading guilty

to all nine counts.

Watts’ has since been in custody in the Weld County jail since the murders in August.

Investigators say Watts killed his family and then dumped their bodies on the property belonging to an oil company. Watts had worked for said company until the allegations arised.

The girls’ bodies were found in oil barrels and Shanann’s body was found in a shallow grave nearby.

Watts claimed Shanann had killed one daughter and was actively trying to kill the other when he attacked her in an act of passion.

The family’s autopsy reports were never released, but a judge did deny a request to seal them.

Watts is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19.