DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of students in Denver Public Schools got a chance to look ahead to the future with a career fair designed just for them.

The 8th grade students attended the job fair Tuesday at the National Western Complex.

Representatives from nearly 90 businesses and organizations, as well as different colleges and universities, met with students.

One student told CBS4 he wants to go into law and was able to visit with a lawyer.

“Very helpful because now I know what’s the average salary is, what kind of things are you focusing on and what types of things you are looking for,” said 8th grader Alex Ituarte.

Organizers say exposing students to careers early on leads to more structured guidance in high school.

