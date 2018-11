BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The two people were killed in a small plane crash in Broomfield last Friday have been identified.

John Campbell, 58, and Tobias Cambell, 20, died in the crash.

The plane went down in an open space area near Aspen Lodge Road and Anthem Ranch Parkway just before noon on Friday.

Both men on board the plane when it crashed were from Erie.

What caused the plane crash is being investigated.