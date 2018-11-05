  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arizona Cardinals, CSU, Fort Collins, Indianapolis Colts, Local TV, Zach Golditch

PHOENIX (CBS4)– Zach Golditch was picked up off the Indianapolis Colts practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals and will go on their 53 man roster.

The former CSU Ram survived the Aurora theater shooting.

Golditch, a guard, shined as a member of the offensive line for the CSU Rams. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection as a senior at Colorado State University.

Golditch attended Gateway High School in Aurora. On July 20, 2012, he was watching a movie in the theater right next to the one where the mass shooting killed 12 people. A bullet fired by the gunman came through the wall and went through Golditchs neck. It just missed his spine.

“It is what it is, I’m not going to run from it, not going to hide from it. I embrace everything it brought out,” said Golditch in a previous interview.

