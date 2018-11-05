DENVER (CBS4) – As of Monday morning, 1.5 million Colordans cast their ballots in the November mid-term election. That’s almost 161,000 more votes than this same time in the 2014 mid-terms.

More than 80 percent of people who vote in person do it the last three days until Election Day.

Voters who plan on heading to their voting center location should be prepared to wait in line… and to be patient.

Denver Elections Division officials say if you’re lucky, you might wait only a few minutes.

“So far the quickest we’ve seen has been about 10 minutes and the longest was close to an hour and a half. So if you do wait until Election Day to vote in person, please know that you will experience a wait but if you’re in the vote center by 7 p.m. you still will get a chance to vote,” said Alton Dillard, a spokesman with the division.

In 2016, registered voters didn’t make it to the polls because they didn’t have a way to get there.

Ride share companies Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to polling places. The scooter company Spin also has free rides on Election Day.

Voters are encouraged to take notes in your blue book and bring them to the polls on Tuesday.

