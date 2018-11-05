  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver City Council, Denver International Youth Hostel, Historic Landmarks, Local TV

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council will vote Monday night on whether to turn a former hostel into a historic landmark.

denver youth hostel closed 4 Vote Will Determine If Former Hostel Becomes Historic Landmark

Denver International Youth Hostel (credit: CBS)

The city council has advanced a bill regarding the Essex apartment building off 16th Avenue and Washington Street. The structure was built in 1912.

It was last home to the Denver International Youth Hostel, but the city shut it down two years ago because of fire code violations. The building is now being turned into a boutique hotel and apartments.

The City Council will make a final vote on its historic status on Monday. It would limit exterior changes and help to preserve the buildings history for years to come.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

