By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – It is perhaps the happiest place to bring your ballot. Voters get more than a sticker in the drop-off lane at the Central Park Recreation Center in Stapleton – they get heartfelt gratitude from a retired nurse with an infectious giggle.

“Yay!” Claudia Benson joyfully exclaimed as a voter drove up. “You are right on time! Thank you for voting!”

Benson has happily collected ballots at the Stapleton drop-off spot for the last two weeks. This is her first time helping with the election collection, an opportunity she calls important to ensure voter voices are heard.

She just wasn’t expecting those voices to be so kind.

“This has been the most appreciative job I’ve ever had,” Benson said. “All these people come through and thank us for being here. I didn’t get that as a nurse.”

Thousands of voters have graciously handed their yellow voter envelopes to Benson, quickly filling the red ballot boxes every day.

“This is the third box we’ve filled today,” Benson told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

With more ballots expected to be turned in on Election Day, Benson said she (and her lively laughter) is ready for the voter rush. Ballots must be collected before 7 p.m. and Benson is happy take each one to make sure it counts.

“It’s just important to vote.”

