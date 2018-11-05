DENVER (CBS4) – As of Monday afternoon, more than half of all registered voters in Colorado have cast their ballots — that’s more than 1.5 millions Coloradans.

For the first time in a week, Republicans now lead Democrats.

As CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd found if the numbers hold, Election Day could be an especially rough night for Republicans.

The last two midterm elections in Colorado, Republicans have been up by more than 100,000 votes at this point. This year, they’re up by 2,000.

LINKS: Campaign 2018 Coverage | Election Day 2018: Answers To Your Last Minute Questions