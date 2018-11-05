Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Election Day, Local TV, Voter Turnout

DENVER (CBS4) – As of Monday afternoon, more than half of all registered voters in Colorado have cast their ballots — that’s more than 1.5 millions Coloradans.

For the first time in a week, Republicans now lead Democrats.

As CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd found if the numbers hold, Election Day could be an especially rough night for Republicans.

The last two midterm elections in Colorado, Republicans have been up by more than 100,000 votes at this point. This year, they’re up by 2,000.

LINKS: Campaign 2018 Coverage | Election Day 2018: Answers To Your Last Minute Questions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s