DENVER (CBS4)– An overturned tanker truck at 39th Avenue and Peoria Street caused some traffic issues on Monday morning.

The tanker rolled and spilled fuel.

The Denver Fire Department is working to offload the product from the tanker and then to upright the vehicle.

Traffic is getting by in the southbound lanes of Peoria but congestion is expected.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

