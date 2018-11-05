GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man suffered life threatening injuries in a shootout with Colorado State Patrol and Jefferson County deputies Sunday night in an incident in which a girl was also injured. It happened three miles west of Golden on Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon.

No officers were injured.

After attempting a roadside stop, deputy and troopers fired shots at a vehicle wanted on a warrant out of Denver when it started to drive away. The vehicle went into Clear Creek.

A juvenile girl inside the car was injured but not in the shooting. That driver was seriously hurt and is now in the hospital.

The shooting remained under investigation by a critical response team Monday morning. Portions of Highway 6 were closed overnight but opened after daybreak.