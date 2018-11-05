  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clear Creek Canyon, Colorado State Patrol, Jefferson County, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man suffered life threatening injuries in a shootout with Colorado State Patrol and Jefferson County deputies Sunday night in an incident in which a girl was also injured. It happened three miles west of Golden on Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon.

shooting Man Wounded, Girl Hurt In Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

No officers were injured.

After attempting a roadside stop, deputy and troopers fired shots at a vehicle wanted on a warrant out of Denver when it started to drive away. The vehicle went into Clear Creek.

A juvenile girl inside the car was injured but not in the shooting. That driver was seriously hurt and is now in the hospital.

The shooting remained under investigation by a critical response team Monday morning. Portions of Highway 6 were closed overnight but opened after daybreak.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s