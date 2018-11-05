AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora is one step closer to getting more affordable housing that’s close to public transportation.

Officials celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for “Peoria Crossing” at 30th Avenue and Peoria Street.

The development will have 82 units.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Residents will have quick access to the Anschutz Medical Campus, the VA Hospital and RTD’s A Line Train and the R Line Light Rail.

Ten units will be reserved for formerly homeless veterans.

“It’s been very important to the housing authority and the City of Aurora to help house homeless veterans. There’s a lot of veterans in the City of Aurora, so we just feel it’s a natural fit,” said Aurora Housing Authority Exec. Director Craig Maraschky.

The complex is scheduled to open in August 2019.