By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After more than 2 feet of snow in some mountain areas over the weekend, more snow will fall in the mountains north of Highway 50 on Monday. Additional accumulation should be limited to less than 5 inches above 9,500 feet. But gusty winds will cause blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility including along Interstate 70 above Georgetown.

A Winter Weather Advisory Continues for the northern and central mountains until Noon on Monday. But even after the advisory expires, there will continue to be period of snow and blowing snow. The good news is that all the snow in the mountains recently is creating a very healthy early season snow base at many of the ski areas. So far we’ve seen FAR more snow compared to this point in the season last year.

Meanwhile, Denver and the Front Range will stay dry on Monday but gusty northwest winds will make it feel quite chilly at times. Temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 50s which is slightly below normal for the first full week in November.

Below normal temperatures will be the theme of the week with highs dropping into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday and then probably upper 30s on Thursday behind a powerful cold front. The front may also produce a few light snow showers along the Front Range on Wednesday night into Thursday but accumulation is not expected.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.