(credit: Denver International Airport)

DENVER (CBS4) – The largest passenger plane in the world made an unscheduled landing at Denver International Airport Sunday night. The Airbus A380 landed at DIA for the first time ever.

DIA says the pilot diverted the plane because someone on board had a medical issue. The plane used the 16,000 foot runway for landing and takeoff.

Air France Flight 65 took off from Los Angeles International Airport at 3:35 p.m. Pacific time. It was diverted to Denver at 7:13 p.m. according to flightaware.com.

After the medical emergency the flight took off for Charles de Gaulle Airport and landed there safely.

