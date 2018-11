PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Independence Pass is closed for the season, which means it won’t open again until 2019.

The 12-thousand foot pass is located on Highway 82 east of Aspen. Snow prompted the closure over the weekend and will keep it closed.

Independence Pass historically closes for the season sometime during the early to mid part of November.

Crews typically try to open the pass before Memorial Day weekend.