DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council will vote on whether to designate a former hostel as a historic landmark. The building at 16th Avenue and Washington Street was previously shut down for fire code violations.

The Essex apartment building used to be the Denver International Youth Hostel. Visitors could book a room for about $20.

There are plans to renovate the old building into a boutique hotel and apartments.

The city council is expected to take a vote Monday night.