DENVER (CBS4) — Haven’t voted yet? Just Vote Colorado can help answer your last minute questions — in English or Spanish — and help you find your closest polling place or ballot drop off site.

First, your ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Click here to find you nearest Polling Center or Ballot Drop Off Site.

You may register to vote at any time up to and including on Election Day. You can do so on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website or in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center.

If you have questions or need to report a problem, you can call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (86-687-8683) or 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682).

In Colorado, you are eligible to vote if you:

Will be 18 years of age or older at the time of the election,

Are a United States citizen,

Have resided in Colorado 22 days immediately before the election at which you intend to vote, AND

Are not serving a sentence of confinement, detention, or parole for a felony conviction.

When you go to vote in person, you must bring ONE of the following forms of identification:

A valid Colorado driver’s license;

A valid identification card issued by the Colorado Department of Revenue;

A valid United States passport;

A valid employee identification card with a photograph issued by any entity of the United States government or of this state, or by any political subdivision of this state;

A valid pilot’s license issued by the federal aviation administration or other authorized agency of the United States;

A valid United States military identification card with a photograph;

A copy of a current (dated within 60 days of the date submitted unless the document states a longer billing cycle) utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the name and address of the elector;

A valid Medicare or Medicaid card;

A certified copy of a birth certificate for the elector issued in the United States;

Certified documentation of naturalization;

A valid student identification card with a photograph issued by an institution of higher education in Colorado;

A valid veteran identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Health Administration with a photograph;

A valid identification card issued by a federally recognized tribal government certifying tribal membership;

A certificate of degree of Indian or Alaskan Native blood;

A letter from the director or administrator of a group residential facility indicating that the elector resides at the facility and at the street address listed in the pollbook; or

Division of Youth Corrections ID card issued by the Department of Human Services.

Need a ride? Uber and Lyft will be giving free rides to the polls on Election Day this year.

To learn more about the candidates and issues on the ballots, check out our Campaign 2018 page to watch debates and review CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Checks on political ads.