Denver International Airport, U.S. Department of Transportation

DENVER (CBS4) – Fares at Denver International Airport are among the lowest in the country, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Denver Business Journal looked at the numbers for the second quarter of 2018 and found the average price of a domestic ticket at DIA was $303. That’s below the national average of $349.

Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas had cheaper flights than Denver.

DIA officials told the Business Journal the fact so many airlines serve the same destinations keeps competition high and prices low.

