COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Springs is in the top three cities ranked for the best places for veterans to live, according to WalletHub.com. Two other cities in the state also rank in the top 50.

Colorado Springs comes in behind Austin, Texas and Scottsdale, Ariz. for jobs, economy, quality of life and health for veterans.

Denver ranks at number 27 and Aurora comes in at 50 in the nation for veterans to live.

A highlight for Denver is coming in among the top five cities for a low veteran unemployment rate.

Colorado Springs ranks third in the nation for the highest veteran population.