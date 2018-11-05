  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Springs is in the top three cities ranked for the best places for veterans to live, according to WalletHub.com. Two other cities in the state also rank in the top 50.

Colorado Springs comes in behind Austin, Texas and Scottsdale, Ariz. for jobs, economy, quality of life and health for veterans.

gettyimages 458806818 Colorado Springs In Top 3 For Best Places For Veterans To Live

A US military veteran places his hand over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Denver ranks at number 27 and Aurora comes in at 50 in the nation for veterans to live.

A highlight for Denver is coming in among the top five cities for a low veteran unemployment rate.

Colorado Springs ranks third in the nation for the highest veteran population.

