DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no surprise that Colorado is a great place to live and work. Now there’s a list of the top 50 places to work and 23 of them are in Colorado!

According to Outside Magazine, 23 of the top 50 best places to work nationwide are in the state.

That includes Adaptive Sports Center in Crested Butte and Backbone Media in Carbondale. There are other companies in Denver, Littleton and Golden.

Some of the perks that put the companies on the list include unlimited paid time off and perks like company-sponsored ski trips and personal hiking trails.