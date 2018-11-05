  • CBS4On Air

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Breckenridge and Keystone will open early thanks to Mother Nature.

Up to four feet of snow has fallen in the past week in parts of Colorado’s high country, totaling more than five feet so far this season.

Breckenridge, Keystone To Open Early For First Time In Nearly 10 Years

(credit Breckenridge Ski Resort)

This is the first early opening for Breckenridge and Keystone in nearly 10 years due to what the resorts claim are “incredible early season conditions.”

Breckenridge, Keystone To Open Early For First Time In Nearly 10 Years

(credit: CBS)

Both ski areas were set to open Nov. 9 but will open on Wednesday.

“This is the first time in nearly 10 years that either Breckenridge or Keystone will be opening early,” said John Buhler, Breckenridge’s vice president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “It’s been a snowy start to the season and it is official; the skiing and snowboarding season is here. We are thrilled to kick off the winter season this week and anticipate opening up a variety of terrain quickly at the resorts.”

