GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro Fire Rescue crews sent their dive team into the pond at Tommy Davis Park to investigate a submerged truck.

The team searched underwater, but didn’t find anyone. The truck was then pulled out of the pond.

Tommy Davis Park final update – The vehicle has been safely removed from the pond, no injuries, no occupants found. Greenwood Village Police are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/bNGONVX7lk — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 4, 2018

Greenwood Village police say the truck was stolen from Sheridan.