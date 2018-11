CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado pinball wizards battled it out in a 24-hour marathon competition at Blizzard Mountain in Conifer Saturday into Sunday morning.

In the end, the last man standing wasn’t a man at all, actually. It was 13-year-old Zach McCarthy. His parents own the Blizzard Mountain.

Ryan Wanger and Jordan Dechaine placed second and third, respectively.

CBS4 Photojournalists Dale Atchison and Robert Sanchez show us the sights and sounds.