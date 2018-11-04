Filed Under:Food For Thought, Local TV, Rock-A-Belly, Tivoli Student Union

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver nonprofit hosted its “Rock-A-Belly” festival at the Tivoli Student Union at the University of Denver Saturday night.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

It featured local food, beer and music including Colorado music Hall of Famers Chris Daniels and the Kinds.

Proceeds help make sure students in Denver Public Schools get meals all week especially outside the cafeteria.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“A bag of food every weekend to get them through the weekend. Hot lunch on Friday being the last meal they count on… coming back to school on Monday. We’re bridging that gap, getting them some food each and every week of the school year,” Bob Bell said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Food for Thought has been servicing the Denver community since 2012.

