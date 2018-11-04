By John Newby

The Houston Texans and Demaryius Thomas are looking like a match made in heaven against the Broncos.

Deshaun Watson and the Houston offense took the field first in Denver, looking to score an opening drive touchdown and put the pressure on Case Keenum early. Well, the second-year quarterback from Clemson did just that as he led an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Watson completed all three of his pass attempts on the drive, totaling 56 yards through the air. Of course, he made sure to hit Thomas early to get the former Broncos receiver comfortable in the offense. See the play below:

The new addition making big plays early in his debut! (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/JKMHa2jetj — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 4, 2018

Did that pass look familiar? Well, it should. That bubble screen is eerily similar to the catch-and-run that Andre Johnson used to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2012. Additionally, that 31-yard reception set up the Texans in prime position. Watson took advantage and quickly found his rookie sixth-round tight end, Jordan Thomas, for a touchdown in the left corner of the end zone. See that full play below:

Texans get on the board early in this one! Jordan Thomas was at +3400 to score the game's first TD! 💪pic.twitter.com/KXKcXQS3Yd — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 4, 2018

With this touchdown, Thomas is the second rookie tight end in Texans history to catch a touchdown in back-to-back weeks. Owen Daniels was the first. Thomas had two touchdown receptions against the Dolphins in week 8.

With that score, the Texans are leading the Broncos 7-0 in the first quarter.